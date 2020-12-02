Financial Survey: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) versus BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 86.27%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 17.61 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -5.18

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11%

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Codiak BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics. The company's two lead engEx product candidates, exoSTING and exoIL-12. Its engEx Platform has the potential to produce a broad pipeline of product candidates for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need, including in the areas of oncology, immune-based diseases, metabolic and fibrotic disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and rare diseases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard to investigate the potential of exoVACC vaccine platform for SARS-CoV-2 and human immunodeficiency virus. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.