First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,496 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 206.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

ARKW stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

