First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,852 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

