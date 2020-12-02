First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

