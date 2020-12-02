First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

GDX stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

