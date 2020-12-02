First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $90.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

