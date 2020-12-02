First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.