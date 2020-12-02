First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

