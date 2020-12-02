First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,512 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Applied Materials by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

