First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,886,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $298.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average of $272.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $301.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

