First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

