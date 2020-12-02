First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

