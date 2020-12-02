First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18,597.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

