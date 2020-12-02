First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,971,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,490,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 126,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

