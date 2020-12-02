First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 58.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.88.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

