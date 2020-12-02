First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

NYSE:LHX opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

