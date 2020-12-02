First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

