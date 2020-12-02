First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of GD opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

