First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 432.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 118,947 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 509.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

