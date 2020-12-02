First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,277 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

