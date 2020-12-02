First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

