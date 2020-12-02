First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,983,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165,272 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.

SHOP opened at $1,069.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,752.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,000.28 and a 200 day moving average of $953.51. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

