First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,532 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

