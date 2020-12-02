First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,192 shares of company stock worth $156,244,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.22.

NYSE:SQ opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.42 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.