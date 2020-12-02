First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 259.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $359.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

