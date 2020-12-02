First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $22,591,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $185.43.

