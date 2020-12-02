First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

BX stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

