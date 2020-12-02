First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,046 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.19.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

