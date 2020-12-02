First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $536.52 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $577.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

