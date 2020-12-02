First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.35

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 77638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

