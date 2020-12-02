First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FSFG opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.20. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen acquired 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSFG. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.