First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of FV opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

