First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.29

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $70.76, with a volume of 19082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,852,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

