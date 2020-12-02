First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

