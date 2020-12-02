First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 234.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

