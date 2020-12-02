First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,788 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 927,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,811,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.