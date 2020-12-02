First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,145,000 after purchasing an additional 532,736 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 761.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $5,217,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

