FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

