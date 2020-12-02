fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) PT Raised to $36.50

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $36.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

FUBO opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

