Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Declares $0.04 None Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

