Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 20.1%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shot up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. 2,669,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 891% from the average session volume of 269,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

