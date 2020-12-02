FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.62. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

