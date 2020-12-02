FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.79). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18).

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.