FY2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Raised by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report released on Monday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.