FY2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE FCX opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.