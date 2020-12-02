GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $35,674.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00459868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,440,141 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

