General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

NYSE GE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

