General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152,653 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

