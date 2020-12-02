Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.73

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 1015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

