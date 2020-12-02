Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock valued at $552,640. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.